Global News at Noon Toronto
November 6 2020 12:50pm
02:20

Whole Foods bans employees from wearing poppies

Whole Foods would only cite a “dress code policy” when questioned by Global News for a specific reason for the poppy ban being worn by staff inside the grocery store chain. Sean O’Shea reports.

