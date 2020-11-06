Global News Morning Calgary November 6 2020 10:41am 02:12 Alberta’s unemployment rate drops to 10.7 in October 2020 Alberta’s unemployment may have dropped in October 2020 but it remains one of the highest in the country. Bindu Suri has details. Alberta’s unemployment rate dropped in October, still among highest in Canada <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7446760/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7446760/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?