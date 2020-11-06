Consumer November 6 2020 7:05am 05:40 Love Your Local: The Canteen Paul stops by The Canteen on Portland to find out what makes it the place to be in Downtown Dartmouth. We also learn more about how they transitioned to a community kitchen during the pandemic to help those in need. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7446341/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7446341/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?