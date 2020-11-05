Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 5 2020 6:04pm
02:09

Votes continue to be counted in 4 key battleground states

Some political experts are ready to call it a Biden victory in the U.S. election as the battleground states inch closer to tallying all the votes. Kamil Karamali reports.

