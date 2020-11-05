Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Traffic
November 5 2020 4:44pm
01:12

Colorado low bringing a ‘one-two punch’ of snow to Saskatoon

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains the Colorado low moving into the province and how it will impact Saskatoon.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home