Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
November 5 2020 11:16am
03:20

Calls for mass testing in care homes

A health and safety association that represents B.C.’s continuing care workers wants mass testing of residents and staff at care homes where there is a COVID-19 outbreak.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home