Global News at 11 Edmonton
November 5 2020 10:01am
01:47

Edmonton’s default residential speed limit lowering to 40 km/h next summer

Edmonton city council has given the final green light to lower the default residential speed limit from 50 km/h to 40 km/h. Sarah Komadina reports.

