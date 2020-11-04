Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 4 2020 9:00pm
01:52

Final B.C. Election results set to be counted

The mail-in and absentee ballots from the B.C. Provincial election will be counted starting Friday. There remain several ridings too close to call.
Richard Zussman reports

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home