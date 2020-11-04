Global News Hour at 6 BC November 4 2020 9:00pm 01:52 Final B.C. Election results set to be counted The mail-in and absentee ballots from the B.C. Provincial election will be counted starting Friday. There remain several ridings too close to call. Richard Zussman reports Final result of B.C. election expected to come as early as Sunday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7443631/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7443631/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?