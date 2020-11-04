Menu

News
November 4 2020 8:30pm
Winnipeg police COVID-19 enforcement

Winnipeg police say they are ready to crack down on COVID-19 rule breakers, taking particular aim at large gatherings. Erik Pindera reports.

