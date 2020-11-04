Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 4 2020 6:03pm
01:53

U.S. election: Several battleground states continue to count votes

Shallima Maharaj has more on the race to count mail-in ballots as well as developments on legal challenges by lawyers for President Donald Trump.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home