Global News at 10 Saskatoon
November 4 2020 7:33pm
Saskatoon developer seeks appeal to build condo between historic churches

Meridian Development Corp. is appealing the City of Saskatoon’s rejection of an application to build a 19-storey condominium building between two downtown churches.

