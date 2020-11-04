News November 4 2020 6:46pm 01:23 Care home anxiety Family members with loved ones at Maples Care Home are scared and speaking out before the situation gets worse. Joe Scarpelli reports. Winnipeg woman isolating in hotel to be allowed to help ailing father at embattled care home <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7443272/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7443272/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?