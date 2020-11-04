Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 4 2020 6:14pm
01:47

Pollsters under fire after some inaccurately predict U.S. election

Some polls were way off when it came to predicting the outcome of the U.S. election and that has many calling for changes to the polling process. Kamil Karamali reports.

