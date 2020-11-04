Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 4 2020 6:14pm 01:47 Pollsters under fire after some inaccurately predict U.S. election Some polls were way off when it came to predicting the outcome of the U.S. election and that has many calling for changes to the polling process. Kamil Karamali reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7443247/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7443247/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?