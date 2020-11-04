Menu

Market & Business Report
November 4 2020 11:48am
02:45

Global News Morning Market & Business Report – Nov. 4, 2020

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault discusses the unknowns of the U.S. election, and what different scenarios could mean for the markets.

