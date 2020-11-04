Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
November 4 2020 10:44am
04:32

If Donald Trump is re-elected, what does this mean for Canada?

Former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman talks about the political and economic uncertainty Canadians may face following a ‘divided’ election night in the U.S.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home