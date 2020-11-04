Menu

Politics
November 4 2020 10:44am
How an ‘uncertain’ U.S. election impacts Canada

Canadian Global Affairs Institute’s vice president Colin Robertson talks about the fundamental issues affecting Canada as the world awaits the final U.S. election results.

