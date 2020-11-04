Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 4 2020 8:03am
01:38

Saskatchewan making masks mandatory in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert

The rate of covid-19 transmission is on the rise in Saskatchewan and to help bend back the curve, the province is making significant changes to public health orders.

