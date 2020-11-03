Menu

November 3 2020 9:53pm
01:02

COVID-19 spreading in Fraser Health region

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Fraser Health Region including the outbreak in Chilliwack. Keith Baldrey has more on the rising number of infections.

