Global News Hour at 6 BC November 3 2020 9:14pm 01:16 Chilliwack Minor Hockey pauses season amid COVID-19 Chilliwack Minor Hockey has announced it's pausing all activities due to the current evolving COVID-19 outbreak in the Fraser Valley city. Grace Ke reports.