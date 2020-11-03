Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 3 2020 8:03pm
01:36

Canadians cast ballots in U.S. Presidential election

Thousands of Americans living north of the border are watching and waiting for the US election results. Kendra Slugoski reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home