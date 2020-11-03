Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 3 2020 6:22pm 01:53 Canadians paying close attention to U.S. presidential election While Canadians are ineligible to vote in the U.S. presidential election, the race has captured their attentions for several reasons. Shallima Maharaj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7440623/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7440623/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?