News November 3 2020 6:30pm 01:25 Former Winnipeggers living in the U.S. weigh in on election day It’s been an election campaign like no other. On the big day, Global’s Joe Scarpelli catches up with a pair of former Winnipeggers living in the U.S. for their thoughts. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7440543/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7440543/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?