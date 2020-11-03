Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 3 2020 10:12am
03:43

U.S. Presidential Election: What’s at stake for Canada?

Scotty Greenwood with the Canadian-American Business Council takes a closer look at how the two presidential candidates stack up when it comes to issues affecting Canadians.

