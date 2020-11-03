Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 3 2020 8:49am
04:09

Canadian Armed Forces’ speakers program

The Canadian Armed Forces’ Speakers Program connects CAF members to classrooms all across the country. We learn more from Defence Minster Harjit Sajjan.

