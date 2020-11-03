Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 3 2020 8:47am
03:54

Tips to stay healthy this winter

Tips to stay healthy as winter brings cold weather, less daylight and potentially more COVID-19 confinement. Celebrity trainer Val Desjardins speaks to Kim Sullivan.

