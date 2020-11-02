Canada November 2 2020 5:02pm 01:47 Rent control calls grow louder in Halifax The calls for rent control are growing louder in Halifax, as more tenants are coming forward with increased housing bills. Graeme Benjamin reports. Calls for rent control grow louder in Halifax as tenants raise more concerns <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7437950/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7437950/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?