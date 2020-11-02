Menu

The Morning Show
November 2 2020 10:44am
08:12

What does vitamin D have to do with COVID-19? A doctor answers our questions

Infectious diseases physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins The Morning Show to talk about a possible COVID-19 vaccine and ways to stay safe as the virus spreads across Canada.

