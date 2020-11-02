Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
November 2 2020 9:04am
04:34

Shield of Athena virtual art auction

Shield of Athena’ annual art auction is going virtual this year. Global’s Laura Casella previews some of the items up for bid.

