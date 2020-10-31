Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 31 2020 2:22pm
04:49

Spooky science experiments

The folks at Science World are having some fun this Halloween. Cindy Wei shares some of their spooky science experiments including an exploding pumpkin and flaming gummies.

