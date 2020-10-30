Menu

Covid And Halloween
October 30 2020 8:23pm
02:27

Interior Health is urging people to play it safe this Halloween to avoid another spike in COVID-19 cases

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the province including the Okanagan, public health officials are issuing one last reminder ahead of Halloween to follow guidelines to avoid another spike of cases–the kind we saw after the Thanksgiving long weekend. Today IHA’s chief medical health officer spoke to Global News about that and other pressing issues surrounding the virus. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.

