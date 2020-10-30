Global News Regina At 10 October 30 2020 12:18pm 01:46 Elections Regina hoping to combat voter fatigue with more ballot options WATCH: Elections Regina is offering several ways to vote, including accommodations for people who have had to self-isolate, in an effort to bolster municipal voter turnout. Advance, drive-thru polls to open for Regina municipal election next week <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7432685/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7432685/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?