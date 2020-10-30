Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 30 2020 10:08am
04:37

Mayor of New Westminster wants COVID-19 test site in his city

As COVID cases surge in the Fraser Health Region New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote is asking for a testing site in his city.

