Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 29 2020 8:59pm
02:57

Health Matters: Knit baby baskets help those grieving pregnancy and infant loss

Health Matters October 29: Volunteer knitters are needed for a heartwarming project that’s bringing comfort to families who have lost a baby. Su-Ling Goh reports.

