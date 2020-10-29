Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 29 2020 8:59pm 02:57 Health Matters: Knit baby baskets help those grieving pregnancy and infant loss Health Matters October 29: Volunteer knitters are needed for a heartwarming project that’s bringing comfort to families who have lost a baby. Su-Ling Goh reports. Volunteers knit baby baskets to help those grieving pregnancy and infant loss in Alta., Sask. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7431666/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7431666/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?