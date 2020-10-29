Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 29 2020 10:52am
03:31

Health Matters: social isolation puts women at higher risk of hypertension

A UBC study looks at the risks of social isolation and finds women suffer more health risks than men. We talk to Principal Investigator and UBC Professor Annalijn Conklin.

