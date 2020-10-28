BC1 October 28 2020 8:15pm 01:02 Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin receives B.C.’s first poppy The annual 2020 poppy campaign got underway in Victoria Wednesday with the first poppy in B.C. given to Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin outside of Government House. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7428875/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7428875/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?