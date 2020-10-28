Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
BC1
October 28 2020 8:15pm
01:02

Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin receives B.C.’s first poppy

The annual 2020 poppy campaign got underway in Victoria Wednesday with the first poppy in B.C. given to Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin outside of Government House.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home