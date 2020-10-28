Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Health
October 28 2020 10:06am
03:26

Dogs, cats susceptible to COVID-19, expert says

Ontario Veterinary College chief of infection control Scott Weese talks about a Niagara region dog that was diagnosed with COVID-19 and if pet owners in general need to worry.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home