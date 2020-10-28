Health October 28 2020 10:06am 03:26 Dogs, cats susceptible to COVID-19, expert says Ontario Veterinary College chief of infection control Scott Weese talks about a Niagara region dog that was diagnosed with COVID-19 and if pet owners in general need to worry. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7427020/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7427020/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?