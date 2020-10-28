Canada October 28 2020 10:05am 03:50 U.S. election: Republicans in Canada look forward to election night Republicans Overseas Canada chair Mark Feigenbaum shares what it’s like to engage in the U.S. presidential election while living in Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7427014/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7427014/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?