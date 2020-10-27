Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 27 2020 9:20am
01:20

Fatal Early Morning Fire

One person is confirmed dead after a fire broke out Tuesday in Montreal’s Rosemont district. Brayden Jagger Haines was live on the scene and brings us more details.

