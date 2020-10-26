Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 26 2020 10:07pm
00:48

Keith Baldrey on the future of the BC Liberal Party

Global’s Keith Baldrey has some perspective on Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson announcing he’ll step down, and on the difficulties the party will have in finding a new leader.

