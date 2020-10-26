Menu

Sask
October 26 2020 9:40pm
01:08

Saskatchewan election 2020: Scott Moe casts ballot in Shellbrook for provincial election

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe cast his ballot on Monday in Shellbrook, Sask. for the 2020 provincial election.

