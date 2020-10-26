Sask October 26 2020 9:40pm 01:08 Saskatchewan election 2020: Scott Moe casts ballot in Shellbrook for provincial election Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe cast his ballot on Monday in Shellbrook, Sask. for the 2020 provincial election. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7423957/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7423957/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?