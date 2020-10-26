Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
October 26 2020 7:29pm
01:48

COVID-19: Rising concerns over Winnipeg hospitals’ capacity

Doctors and the province’s chief nursing officer are sounding the alarm on the city’s hospital capacity amid an ongoing COVID-19 spike. Global’s Brittany Greenslade explains.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home