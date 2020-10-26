Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 26 2020 6:22pm
02:03

Robotic arm now used in knee replacement surgery at Toronto hospital

A patient is recovering in hospital after having knee replacement surgery at a Toronto hospital with the use of a robot. Caryn Lieberman reports.

