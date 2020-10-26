Menu

Canada
October 26 2020 6:35pm
01:09

COVID-19: Alberta announces 15-person limit on all social gatherings in Edmonton and Calgary

Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces new restrictions for social gatherings in Calgary and Edmonton as COVID-19 cases rise in the province’s largest cities.

