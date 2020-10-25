Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 25 2020 9:38pm
01:26

Fallout from 2020 B.C. election

The BC Liberals are hurting after Saturday’s provincial election while the BC NDP is moving forward with a focus on the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic. Global BC legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more.

