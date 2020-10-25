Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon October 25 2020 8:30pm 01:44 Home renovation numbers on the rise in Saskatoon The city is seeing a 13.5 per cent increase in renovations compared to 2019. That isn’t including the renos that don’t require a permit. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7421649/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7421649/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?