Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
October 25 2020 8:30pm
01:44

Home renovation numbers on the rise in Saskatoon

The city is seeing a 13.5 per cent increase in renovations compared to 2019. That isn’t including the renos that don’t require a permit.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home