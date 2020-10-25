Menu

Canada
October 25 2020 8:13pm
01:32

Saskatoon hospitals ready for COVID uptick: SHA CEO

The Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO says the hospital system has more capacity and is prepared for the increased COVID cases, despite the hospitals in Saskatoon already being close to full.

