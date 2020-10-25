Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
October 25 2020 7:13pm
02:12

Everyday Joe: COVID-19’s news focus

COVID-19 has dominated news headlines since the beginning of the pandemic, but as Joey Elias points out, the majority of the stories have focused on one surprising group.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home