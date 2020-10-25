Global News at 10 Weekend Regina October 25 2020 6:00pm 01:57 The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League is excited to be back in the game The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League is excited to be back in the game. So far so good for the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s return to play <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7421448/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7421448/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?