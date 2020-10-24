Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 24 2020 8:11pm
03:45

How to spot the difference between scientific studies and pseudoscience

The University of Alberta is offering a new, free online course to help people understand what goes into a scientific study. Kim Smith spoke with one of the course instructors.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home