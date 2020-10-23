Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 23 2020 8:25pm
01:42

Saskatchewan restaurants, hotels prepare for pandemic winter

Saskatchewan’s hospitality industry is preparing for what could be a very gloomy season for the sector, both in terms of weather and business. 

